Gifmock has been perfect for quickly communicating interactions with my team remotely. So much easier than anything I’ve tried in the past.
Gifmock’s become a valuable tool in my design workflow. I use it to ensure clarity when communicating about UI animation with developers and product managers.
I work on a highly interactive part of our product, being able to quickly turn a few artboards into a gif makes communicating with my team a lot faster.
Communicate interactions
Design interaction states and instantly turn them into frames with our Sketch plugin. Crop the frames and tweak their timing, and then simply export the GIF to share it on Slack or wherever your team is. It’s the easiest way to get your idea across.
Publish videos as animated GIFs
Design beautiful animations in After Effects. Then drag-and-drop your video to turn it into a GIF without compromising on quality and frame rate. It will even automatically combine identical frames so it’s ready for you to publish on Dribbble.
Create engaging social media assets
Import beautiful photos or Keynote slides into Gifmock. Change the timing of each frame, crop them all at once with real-time thumbnail preview. You now have a great animated GIF for you to use on Twitter that will increase engagement.
Video import
Drag and drop a video into Gifmock, and it will turn it into an animated GIF. It even removes duplicated frames for you.
Retina support
Create high quality GIFs in seconds. Simply append @2x or @3x to your file name, or set the export size in Sketch.
Per frame delay
Want to pause on a frame for a few seconds? Easy. Select that frame and set the delay of your choice.
No subscription
No obligation to purchase. Try it for 14 days and decide if you want to purchase Gifmock for a one-off $10 fee.
Smart cropping
No more one pixel shifts between frames. When cropping, frames are automatically being positionned in real time.
Unlimited frames
Tired of the 250 frames limitation? Export as many frames as you want, Gifmock will handle it.
Secure
We take the privacy and security of your work seriously. Everything is stored locally on your hard drive.
Built for Sketch
Gifmock was built with Sketch in mind. Select your artboards, and hit ⌥⌘G to turn them into GIF frames.
Frame sorting
Frames are alphanumerically sorted on import, so you spend less time ordering but more time fine-tuning your animation.